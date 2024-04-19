DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

In the Round Festival: Tirzah

Roundhouse
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £21.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

South East london based singer-songwriter Tirzah has been making music with longtime friend and musical partner Mica Levi Since 2013. Her debut LP, released in 2018, Devotion received a ‘Best New Musi...

Presented by Roundhouse.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tirzah

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.