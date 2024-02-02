Top track

Stomping Ground: Tribute to the Soulquarians w/ DJ Mr Thing

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

D'Angelo - Feel Like Makin' Love
About

Join us for another Stomping Ground as Resident DJ Mr Thing returns, this time with a tribute to experimental neo-soul and alt hip-hop collective the Soulquarians. Recording at the legendary Electric Lady studios in New York, the group created a clutch of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr. Thing

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

