London Afrobeat Collective

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£15.82

About

London Afrobeat Collective are a tight-knit family of musicians from around the world, living in London and united by a love of afrobeat and a desire to take original music to new places.

This 8-strong collective from England, Italy, France, Congo, Argent...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

London Afrobeat Collective

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

