Codeseven (Album Release Show)

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Legendary melodic hardcore outfit Codeseven returns with a new album: Go Let It In

Celebrate the release of the record on Fri Feb 9 at Vitus with Stay Inside and Beinn

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stay Inside, Codeseven

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

