David Bowie Birthday Party

El Cid
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Let's party in the name of the late, the great, Duke of Pop David Bowie! Ring in his big 7-7 in your favorite Bowie outfit along with your favorite Bowie tracks spinning all night long. Iconique will be performing, get your singing voice ready ❤

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pico Productions.
Lineup

iconique

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

