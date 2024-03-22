Top track

Jozef Van Wissem, SQÜRL - The Taste of Blood

Jozef Van Wissem

sPAZIO211
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€13.80

About

Chi segue la filmografia di Jim Jarmusch fin dagli esordi sa bene quanto contino nel suo progetto artistico il sonoro e l’estetica musicale. Negli ultimi anni la sua produzione si è legata a filo doppio con Jozef van Wissem liutista e compositore di Maastr...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211

Lineup

Jozef van Wissem

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

