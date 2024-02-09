DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Origins: Dr. Rubinstein & Chris Cruse

Night Tales
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DR. RUBINSTEIN ❤️‍🔥 CHRIS CRUSE

February 9th sees two Berghain / Panorama Bar mainstays join us under the Night Tales Arches with Dr. Rubinstein returning for her fifth Origins outing, whilst Chris Cruse making his debut.

________

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales & Origins Sound
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dr Rubinstein, Dr. Rubinstein

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

