Cómo Vivir en el Campo RCC

Absenta
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsReus
From €8.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cómo Vivir en el Campo és un trio amb base a Madrid que ha deixat una empremta significativa en l'escena musical estatal. La seva música barreja el so californià de finals dels 60 amb el noise pop dels 90, donant lloc a un pop lluminós i radiant, fosc i am...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Como Vivir en el Campo

Venue

Absenta

Carrer d'Aleus, 2, 43201 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

