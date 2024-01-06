DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New for 2024 we present Rhythm of the Night where we will have djs playing the best club classics from the 90s an 00s.
We will be running this as a free entry party on our ground floor.
Free tickets valid until 11pm
