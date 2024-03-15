DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Colombre per Cinzella d'Inverno 2024

SPAZIOPORTO
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Colombre è sicuramente uno degli esponenti più interessanti e di talento della musica italiana contemporanea. Dopo “Pulviscolo” del 2017, che ne ha lanciato la carriera, e “Corallo” del 2020, il cantautore di Senigallia nel 2023 ha pubblicato il suo album...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Lineup

Colombre

Venue

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

