Ruby The Hatchet, Royal Thunder, Sweat

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
About

HEAVY ROCK N ROLL BANGER! Ruby the Hatchet and Royal Thunder team up for a night of swaggering beer soaked riffs and soaring melodies. LA's Sweat joins these two powerhouses to round out a perfect blurry night out. Not to be missed!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

