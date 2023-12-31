Top track

Cravo & Vil - Funk Doido

12h NYE w/ Resident DJs (Limited Capacity)

Secret Location, Barcelona
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJBarcelona
€43.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

(Esp / Eng)

GRATIS: INSCRIPCIÓN A LA ASOCIACIÓN PARA UNA NOCHE

GRATIS: FRUTA POR LA MAÑANA

Desde la 01am hasta las 13pm

Puertas abiertas hasta las 05am, después no se puede entrar.

Capacidad solo para 150 personas.

(English)

FREE MEMBERSHIP FOR ONE...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por KRNLclub.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Izan Cramer, Carlos Fernández

Venue

Secret Location, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

