No Drama + Prise Rapide + Ligne Rouge

L'international
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
No Drama

(Toulouse, FR - Indie/punk - Hidden Bay Records)

No Drama est un quatuor toulousain indie/punk (dans lequel on retrouve notamment des membres de Radical Kitten et Docks). Après une année à peaufiner un set live, ouvrant pour Come, Spite House ou...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

