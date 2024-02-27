DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sam Evian

Oslo
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83
About

Parallel Lines Presents

Sam Evian

Plus Special Guests

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Parallel Lines.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Evian

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open7:30 pm
375 capacity

