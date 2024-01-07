DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alia Lowers

The Finsbury
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alia Lowers will headline Community Sessions #47. Growing up in Manchester, Alia would spend her spare time songwriting in her notebook. After moving to London, Alia has been able to bring her music to life in the studio and collaborate. Her vulnerable lyr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alia Lowers

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

