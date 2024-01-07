DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alia Lowers will headline Community Sessions #47. Growing up in Manchester, Alia would spend her spare time songwriting in her notebook. After moving to London, Alia has been able to bring her music to life in the studio and collaborate. Her vulnerable lyr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.