Pierre Bensusan

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
Pierre Bensusan live at Eddie's Attic!

When Michael Hedges titles one of his compositions “Bensusan”, you know that the inspiration behind it must be special and Pierre Bensusan certainly is. Guitarists from Leo Kottke to Larry Corryel, to Tuck Andress, T...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
Pierre Bensusan

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

