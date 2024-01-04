DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Plastic Palms + Clamn Dever + Panty Panty

L'international
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Plastic Palms

(Turin, IT - Garage)

Plastic Palms est un projet musical fondé en 2020 par le couple Clarissa Ghelli (voix et guitare rythmique) et Daniel Rineer (basse). Originaires de New York, ils sont maintenant basés à Turin, en Italie. Le groupe est...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PanTy PanTy

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.