Black Milk

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£18.70

About

Black Milk remains one of hip-hop’s most prolific artists, being recognised as a poised performer and one of music's most acclaimed live acts.

Having co-produced multiple Slum Village albums, he began crafting his own works as a producer and rapper; 15+ y...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Milk

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

