Jaguar Skills - Wedding Crashers

The Boileroom
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A million miles from Jags usual bass heavy rumblings, you can witness Jag taking it back to the 80s and 90s, dropping huge wedding disco anthems - from Prince and Frankie Goes To Hollywood, to Pet Shop Boys, Freez, Human league, Talking Heads, New Order, S...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jaguar Skills

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

