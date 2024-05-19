Top track

QWANQWA (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

Zebulon
Sun, 19 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

QWANQWA

PSYCHEDELIC ROOTS FROM ADDIS ABABA

Beaming in from the sizzling Addis Ababa nightlife scene, this group shines an experimentalism based in the virtuosity of rooted traditions. With swirling masinko (one-stringed fiddle), wah-wah violin, bass krar...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Qwanqwa

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

