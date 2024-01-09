Top track

Teddy Grossman - Leave it on the Line

Will Worden, Teddy Grossman

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Grossman has come out of the gates swinging: fresh off opening two sold out shows in London for Mavis Staples at famed Union Chapel, as well as newly added dates with Van Morrison, Grossman’s debut Soon Come has racked up over 1.5 million streams, with lea...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Will Worden

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

