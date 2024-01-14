DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Full Night Pass (Jan 14)

Nublu Classic
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

5pm- PEDRO MARTINS & FRIENDS

7pm- JUSTIN BROWN & FRIENDS

8.30pm- ROCKET SCI - JONATHON HAFFNER, TONY SHERR, KENNY WOLLESEN, DALIUS NAUJO

10pm- MUSCLE TOUGH

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Nublu.
Venue

Nublu Classic

62 Avenue C, New York City, New York 10009, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

