Dj Ralf - Imagine

THEMA w/ Ralf

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Venerdi 5 Gennaio Thema presenta DJ RALF.
Potevamo non iniziare l’anno nuovo col botto?
Antonio Ferrari, infatti, noto con lo pseudonimo di DJ Ralf è un pilastro intoccabile della musica elettronica in Italia.
I suoi set ricercatissimi spaziano dalla...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
DJ Ralf

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

