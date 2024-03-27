Top track

John McEuen - Dogs Are In the Woods

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John McEuen and The Circle Band

Elkton Music Hall
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

John McEuen - Dogs Are In the Woods
Got a code?

About

John McEuen brings with him 45+ years of worldwide performing with his banjo, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. Often referred to as 'the String Wizard', he weaves stories of his travels and family life (he has raised 7 kids), taking us through where his music...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John McEuen

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.