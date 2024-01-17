DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ivano Bisi: Stand-Up Comedy a Firenze

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Wed, 17 Jan, 9:00 pm
ComedyFirenze
€11.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ivano Bisi nasce il 29.03.1977 a Pisa.

Toscano, politicamente scorretto, autore di una satira corrosiva e di battute disarmanti. Nel 2019 il suo esordio in tv con un monologo di mezz'ora a Zelig, nel 2020 partecipa a una puntata della trasmissione zelig c...

Questo è un evento 16+
Lineup

Ivano Bisi

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

