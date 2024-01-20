DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cultures triangulaires : Anne Nguyen et Pascal Luce

La Maison des Métallos
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
TalkParis
€6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cultures triangulaires : continuités et discontinuités culturelles, ou comment déplacements de population et contextes sociaux ont fait évoluer les pratiques ancestrales de la danse.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
Anne Nguyen

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
