La forêt

Lescop

EMB Sannois
Thu, 16 May 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.21

La forêt
Le retour de Lescop avec ce troisième album ressemble à la réinvention imparable d’une new wave à la française.

Tout public
EMB Sannois
Lescop

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

