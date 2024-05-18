Top track

Step Down

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sick of It All

Village Underground
Sat, 18 May, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Step Down
Got a code?

About

Sick of It All is an American hardcore punk band, formed in 1986 in Queens, New York. The band’s current lineup consists of brothers Lou Koller on vocals and Pete Koller on lead guitar, Craig Setari on bass, and Armand Majidi on drums. Sick of It All has b...

Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sick Of It All, Violent Way

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.