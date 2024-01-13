Top track

T-Pain - Church

Moody HiFi w/ DamnShaq, Halfports + more

Peckham Levels
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Back in Peckham for our first event of 2024 with some of Londons finest on decks!

Music Policy: Amapiano, Bashment, Afrobeat, R&B, Trap, Slow jams & Everything in between.

£200 Bar tab Prizes for the best dancers & more competitions via Instagram @moodyh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Moody Wrld Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DamnShaq, Halfports, Freddie XODOS and 1 more

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

