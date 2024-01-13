DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Back in Peckham for our first event of 2024 with some of Londons finest on decks!
Music Policy: Amapiano, Bashment, Afrobeat, R&B, Trap, Slow jams & Everything in between.
£200 Bar tab Prizes for the best dancers & more competitions via Instagram @moodyh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.