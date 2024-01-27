DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fiesta Bibble

Moby Dick
26 Jan - 27 Jan 2024
GigsMadrid
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🟠*¡¡¡BIBBLE!!!*🟠

LA *FIESTA* 🎉 MÁS ESPERADA *MADRID* 🌆 LLEGA A *MOBY DICK CLUB* 🪩

*26 ENERO (00-06h)* 🕐

¿Te imaginas salir de fiesta con esa camiseta de fútbol que tanto te gusta? 👕 ¡Pues de eso trata nuestra fiesta de inauguración! 😉

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Moby Dick Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

