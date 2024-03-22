Top track

Without You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thee Dagger Debs with Romeo Spy!: Friday 22 March 24 (e-ticket)

The Night Owl Finsbury Park
Fri, 22 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Without You
Got a code?

About

The story of Dagger Debs starts in 2011. Back then, Laura and Letty played together in an all-girl Beat/Garage band called The Neasden Bees. Time marched onwards and in 2014 Thee Jezebels were born. Following a tour of Spain and gigs across the U.K. they b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 14th Floor Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

THEE DAGGER DEBS

Venue

The Night Owl Finsbury Park

5 Station Pl, Finsbury Park, London N4 2DH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.