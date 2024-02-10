Top track

Ministry of Sound presents CRAIG CHARLES

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 10 Feb, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
About

You asked, so we listened.

The Ministry of Sound courtyard is open to our dancers, with our first foray in the sun for 2024 on Saturday the 10th of February – from 2PM till 9PM – when Greg Wilson and the ringleader Craig Charles bring a funk and soul extr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ministry Of Sound.
Lineup

Craig Charles, Greg Wilson

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open2:00 pm
1200 capacity

