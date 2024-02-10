DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
You asked, so we listened.
The Ministry of Sound courtyard is open to our dancers, with our first foray in the sun for 2024 on Saturday the 10th of February – from 2PM till 9PM – when Greg Wilson and the ringleader Craig Charles bring a funk and soul extr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.