DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Penumbra

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
14 Mar - 15 Mar
GigsBrighton
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ACCA and Brighton-based arts collective Lost Property are delighted to co-present Penumbra, a new experimental performance by vocalist Dali de Saint Paul, electronic composer and double bassist Maxwell Sterling, and visual artists Charlie Hope and Rebecca...

Age guidance: 14+ (under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Dali de Saint Paul, Maxwell Sterling, Charlie Hope and 1 more

Venue

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

Gardner Center Rd, Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.