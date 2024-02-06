Top track

Pip Blom

O2 Academy2 Liverpool
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£17.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HSP PRSNTS: Pip Blom at O2 Academy2 Liverpool on 6th February 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HSP PRSNTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pip Blom

Venue

O2 Academy2 Liverpool

11-13 Hotham St, Liverpool L3 5UF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

