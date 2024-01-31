DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FEATURING:
Shilpa Ray
Kendra Morris
Maria Lina
Tony of Tony & The Kiki
Dani P
Maria Lina
Vic Sin
Sarah Hamilton
Hurricane Dita
Chloe Richards
Covered and heated rooftop show!
Happy hour 5-8pm
