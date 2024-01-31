Top track

Paper Beat Scissors

The Hill Station Cafe
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Paper Beat Scissors - All It Was
About

Paper Beat Scissors

Startling and beautiful. — Bob Harris, BBC Radio 2

Paper Beat Scissors is Montreal’s dislocated-Brit Tim Crabtree. Over the last 10 years Crabtree’s “ethereal” voice (NOW, Toronto) “that never fails to cut through and take hold” (CBC)...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore (Label).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paper Beat Scissors

Venue

The Hill Station Cafe

The Hill Station Cafe, Kitto Rd, London, England SE14 5TL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

