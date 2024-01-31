DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Paper Beat Scissors
Startling and beautiful. — Bob Harris, BBC Radio 2
Paper Beat Scissors is Montreal’s dislocated-Brit Tim Crabtree. Over the last 10 years Crabtree’s “ethereal” voice (NOW, Toronto) “that never fails to cut through and take hold” (CBC)...
