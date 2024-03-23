Top track

MD X-Spress - God Made Me Phunky (Extended Mix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Soulstice Collective presents: Mike Dunn

Corsica Studios
Sat, 23 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MD X-Spress - God Made Me Phunky (Extended Mix)
Got a code?

About

It is an honour for Soulstice to announce the Chicago house legend Mike Dunn will be coming to Corsica Studios for the second of a three UK show visit. With a career spanning 30 years, affiliations to Frankie Knuckles, Larry Heard and Honey Dijon and his s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Soulstice Collective.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Mike Dunn, Groovy D, Jamie Joy and 2 more

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.