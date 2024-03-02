DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BOCA, el festival de música organitzat i creat per i per a adolescents, anuncia la seva segona edició que tindrà lloc el dissabte 2 de març al Hall del CCCB de Barcelona. Els primers artistes confirmats són Kuu i Martigo, i amb la resta dels noms encara pe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.