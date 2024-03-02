Top track

Martigo - SAKURA

FESTIVAL BOCA

CCCB
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BOCA, el festival de música organitzat i creat per i per a adolescents, anuncia la seva segona edició que tindrà lloc el dissabte 2 de març al Hall del CCCB de Barcelona. Els primers artistes confirmats són Kuu i Martigo, i amb la resta dels noms encara pe...

14 - 17 años
Organizado por FESTIVAL BOCA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kuu, Martigo

Venue

CCCB

Carrer de Montalegre, 5, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

