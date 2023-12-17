DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Addobbi a regola d'arte w/Marina Rivera for kids

Libreria il Minotauro
Sun, 17 Dec, 11:00 am
WorkshopRoma
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Un laboratorio per creare addobbi particolari ispirati all'arte.

Marina Rivera disegnatrice e autrice di "Le avventure di Alina" svolge una ricca attività didattica e creativa intorno a Alina il suo personaggio. Collabora con diverse istituzioni pubbliche...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Libreria il Minotauro

Via Del Pellegrino 110, 00186 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open11:00 am

