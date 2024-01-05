Top track

Bloody Death - no connection

Bloody Death Album Launch

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
About

East London's Alt Rock heart throb Bloody Death returns to the Shacklewell Arms to celebrate the release of their upcoming record 'Some More Poisin' on Oakland label Smoking Room. Joined by Silica & Special Guests TBA.

Please Note: This gig is Free Entry...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Cryptic Growth.

Lineup

Bloody Death

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

