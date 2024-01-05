DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
East London's Alt Rock heart throb Bloody Death returns to the Shacklewell Arms to celebrate the release of their upcoming record 'Some More Poisin' on Oakland label Smoking Room. Joined by Silica & Special Guests TBA.
Please Note: This gig is Free Entry...
