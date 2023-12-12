Top track

MAX RAD & Nathan Ball - Safety In Numbers

Nathan Ball & Max Rad present 'Safety in Numbers'

Sebright Arms
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Nathan Ball & Max Rad combine for a one off launch show for their new single 'Safety in Numbers'. They will be playing some Nathan Ball songs, some Max Rad songs, some old songs and some new songs.

We wanted to put on a Christmas party to celebrate the en...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Nathan Ball.
Nathan Ball, Max Rad

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

