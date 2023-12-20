DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

L'Orchestra dei due Mondi -Os Caminos de Garibaldi

Teatro Eliseo Nuoro
Wed, 20 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsPloaghe
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Orchestra composta da alcuni fra i più grandi Jazzisti Italiani: Enzo Favata, Giancarlo Schiaffini, Flavio Davanzo, Danilo Gallo, Alfonso Santimone, Marco Frattini e Federico Pierantoni, omaggeranno Garibaldi, l'Eroe dei Due Mondi e la sua grande passione...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Jana Project.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Teatro Eliseo Nuoro

Via Roma 73, 08100 Nuoro Nuoro, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.