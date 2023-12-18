Top track

Drakeo the Ruler - 300 Raccs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Truth Is Undisputed: Celebrating the Life of Drakeo The Ruler

1720
Mon, 18 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$33.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drakeo the Ruler - 300 Raccs
Got a code?

About

Hosted by: 

Desto Dubb & Ralfy The Plug

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mystery Box LLC dba 1720
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Desto Dubb, Ralfy the Plug

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
854 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.