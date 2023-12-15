Top track

Donald Glaude & DJ Dan - Stick Em

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



Donald Glaude, Kerry Quirk, Osheen, Knowledge

Alchemy
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$23.08

About

Join us for our Monthly celebration of House music culture & Dance in Providence!

FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15th, WE WELCOME:

DONALD GLAUDE

Osheen & Kerry Quirk will get the night started proper!

Ohmega Sound is back again to Transform the Audio experience...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Dupe and Huge Present.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Donald Glaude

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States

Doors open9:00 pm

