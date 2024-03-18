Top track

In Abeyance

CRYPTOPSY // ATHEIST

The Underworld
Mon, 18 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
£34.89

About

Death metal juggernaut CRYPTOPSY return to pummel our collective senses anew with their new album, "As Gomorrah Burns", which they’ll present live on this tour. Their first for Nuclear Blast, the Montreal - based quartet — featuring founding member/drummer...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Almost Dead, Atheist, Cryptopsy

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
