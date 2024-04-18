Top track

You Can't Stop Steel

Midnight

New Cross Inn
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Midnight

Never providing us with anything less than utter carnage, we welcome Midnight back to New Cross Inn for a third round of speed, hell and szex fucking witchery

https://www.midnightviolators.com/

Cyclone

Classic Thrash metal from Belgium, bringi...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life, Route One and Doomstar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

High Command, Midnight

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

