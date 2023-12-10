DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Creator Dodgeball World Championship

Los Angeles
Sun, 10 Dec, 1:00 pm
SocialLos Angeles
About

Come watch your favorite creators feat. Ludwig, OfflineTV, Valkyrae, Hasan, Sykkuno and more battle it out in an epic dodgeball tournament to crown the number one Creator Dodgeball team in the world! Hosted by Ludwig and streamed live on youtube.com/ludwig...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by OFFBRAND
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

