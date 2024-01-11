DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DoNotResearch: TRLLM, 0erik1, DJ Maisy King Swords

The End
Thu, 11 Jan, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
10 Years of Experimental Music Videos by TRLLM [Jak Ritger + K8 Howl] for DO NOT RESEARCH art collective’s residency at THE END. The 1 hour psychedelic screening will loop twice then followed by a brief talk-back between TRLLM and host, Finn Martinez. Th...

Presented by The End
Do Not Research, TRLLM, 0erik1 and 1 more

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

