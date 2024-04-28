DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roger McGough – Alive and Gigging

Komedia
Sun, 28 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Poet, performer and broadcaster, Roger McGough has published over 100 poetry books for adults and children and has been called ‘the patron saint of poetry’ and ‘the godfather of modern poetry’. He was one of the Liverpool poets, alongside Adrian Henri and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
Lineup

Roger McGough

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

