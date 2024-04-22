Top track

Obsesión

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lisel

Servant Jazz Quarters
Mon, 22 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Obsesión
Got a code?

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Lisel

£13 - Servant Jazz Quarters - 22nd April 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lisel, Baba Yaga's Hut

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.